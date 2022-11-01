October 7, 1934 – January 5, 2022

BOWIE – Juanita Riley Pollard, 87, Bowie, TX passed away Jan. 5, 2022 at the Texas Health HEB Hospital in Bedford, TX at 87 years of age.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m Jan. 11, at the First Baptist Church in Bowie with Pastor Mike Henson officiating. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Juanita was born on Oct. 7, 1934 in Bowie to Henry and Ora Riley.

She graduated from Bowie High School in 1951. She married Marion Harold Pollard, Sr. in 1954 and they resided in Bowie their entire lives. She was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church in Bowie. She operated an accounting business in Bowie, for over 45 years. Juanita was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Pollard, Sr., sons Randy Lee Pollard and Larry Gregory Pollard two daughters Deane Pollard and Janis Pollard Archer.

Juanita is survived by son, Marion Harold Pollard, Jr., Bowie, three grandsons John Paul Barton Pollard and wife Jenny, Piedmont, OK; Gary Lynn Pollard and wife Brandi, Rineyville, KY; Marion Jay Pollard, Sanger; two granddaughters, Tyra Zell Hickerson and husband Lee, Colorado Springs, CO; Stacy Archer Rammage, Weatherford,; six great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; two local nephews David Lewis and wife, Becky, Bowie; Robert Lee Walker and wife, Pam, Bowie; and several other nieces, nephews, near family members, and dear friends. Too many to list.

Juanita was a very special woman and a part of so many lives. She loved God first and foremost. She felt so blessed to be living at Independence Hall and so thankful to all the staff over there that became such a large part of her life these last few years. She cherished every minute with all her family and friends. She loved First Baptist Church and all her church family. Last, but not least, she absolutely loved the town of Bowie with all her heart.

If you would like to do something in Juanita’s honor in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Independence Hall in Bowie or the First Baptist Church of Bowie.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.

