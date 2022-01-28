October 8, 1949 – January 23, 2022

BOWIE – Kay Shaw, 72, Bowie, TX died on Jan. 23, 2022.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Carter Lake Road Church of Christ. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Shaw was born on Oct. 8, 1949 to Frank and Lois McLinsky in Denison. She married Harry Shaw on Aug. 3, 1967 in Denison and they were together for 54 years. Shaw was very active in the Sunset Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank McLinsky and brother, Ray Frank McLinsky.

She is survived by her husband, Harry Shaw; mother, Lois McLinsky; sons, Joseph Shaw and Steven Shaw; three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.