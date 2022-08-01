Lady Rabbits win fourth straight

The Bowie Lady Rabbits picked up their third straight district win on Tuesday against Henrietta at home.

The Lady Rabbits won with little issue against the Lady Cats 48-25 and made their district record 3-1.

Bowie came into the game hoping to continue its stretch of good play, winning both of its district games and a non-district game at Rio Vista all by double-digits.

The game against Henrietta proved to be not much different. The first quarter was a slow start. The Lady Cats employed various zone looks on defense while trying to drive to the rim for close shots and kick out for 3-pointers on offense.

Bowie brought its full-court pressure and defended well though Henrietta missed some free throws that would have made the score closer.

The Lady Rabbits leading scorers Taygon Jones and Maddie Mandela combined to score all 10 of their points as Bowie led 10-5 heading into the second quarter.

A couple of quick 3-pointers from the Lady Rabbits early in the second period put them up by double-digits and never let Henrietta get close again.

More players from Bowie got in on the action of scoring as Ziba Robbins and Neely Price added to it off the bench while the Lady Cats continued to struggle scoring the ball.

The Lady Rabbits led 24-11 heading into halftime.

Bowie actually switched up its defense to include some more trapping in the full-court press. This continued to cause the Lady Cats fits and prevent them from scoring only a couple of baskets in the quarter.

Bowie’s offense was super patient against Henrietta’s zone defense, doing a good job of not settling for many bad shots. The team made three 3-pointers in the third and scored 11 points as the Lady Rabbits lead went up to 35-15 heading into the final quarter.

With some of Bowie’s key players not on the floor, Henrietta was able to get some things going offensively as Joceylyn Turner scored nine of the team’s 10 points in the quarter.

With the score cut to 38-24 midway through the quarter, Coach Matthew Miller sent in his starters to make sure the game did not get any closer.

Bowie ended the game on a 10-1 run to close out the game strong, winning 48-25.

