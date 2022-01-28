September 29, 1926 – January 23, 2022

BOWIE – Mary Lou Hill, 95, Bowie, TX, died on Jan. 23, 2022.

The family received friends at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Hopewell Cemetery in Stoneburg. A graveside service followed at 2 p.m.

Hill was born on Sept. 29, 1926 in Stoneburg, to Jason E. Edwards and Sarah Jordan Thornton. She married Claude Hill on Jan. 15, 1952. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bowie.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Claude Hill; son, Robert Hill; six sisters and three brothers.

She is survived by her son, Charles “Buddy” Hill; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.