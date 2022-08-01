Register to vote by Jan. 31; request a ballot by mail process now open

As the new year gets underway there are several important dates coming up for those interested in voting in the March party primaries.

The last day to register to vote or change your address to verify it is Jan. 31. Montague County Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said registered voters should have received their new voter registration cards this week as the mass mailout of cards was sent.

Voters are asked to review their cards carefully to make sure all the information is correct, if not call her office at 894-2540 to request a correction. If you did not receive a card or would like to check if you are registered you also may call that number or visit votetexas.gov and click “Am I registered?”

Read the full story on how to register to vote in time for the March 1 primaries, and how to request a mail-in ballot in your weekend Bowie News.