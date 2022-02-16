Boys Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Jackrabbits lost a disappointing game at Holliday on Friday night.

The Eagles won the rematch 48-42 as the Jackrabbits fell behind in a fourth quarter blitz.

Bowie won the first matchup at home a couple of weeks back on a buzzer-beater that was a similar grind-it-out game. Since then the Jackrabbits have been shooting the ball well from 3-point range, averaging almost double-digit makes from that area on a good percentage.

Bowie was hoping that would be the difference in this game, but Holliday sucked it in to its style of play.

“Holliday games are always going to be similar,” Coach Andy Atkins said. “They are big, physical and they grind it out.”

The first quarter saw the Jackrabbits get out to a 12-9 lead. Bowie had struggle scoring in the second quarter as the Eagles were able to get to the free throw line and make them to grab the lead heading into halftime 20-19.

The third quarter saw the Jackrabbits take the lead back, limiting Holliday’s free throw attempts and doing a better job scoring. Bowie led 30-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

Early on in the final period, Holliday got a momentum boost as its leading scorer Austin Jones hit back-to-back 3-pointers that give the Eagles the lead.

That boost allowed Holliday to get a lead that while only six points, in the low scoring back and forth nature game it had been up to that point, felt like so much more.

Bowie tried to battle, scoring in different ways than it had all game and keeping within striking distance if it could get a few shots from deep to go in.

For whatever reason that flummoxed Atkins afterwards, Bowie attempted only 13 3-pointers all game.

Holliday was able to keep its lead as the fourth quarter was easily the highest scoring pace of the game. The Eagles scored more than a third of their total points (20 points) in the quarter as they won 48-42.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians dropped a game at Breckenridge on Friday night.

The Buckaroos won 60-54 as they closed out the game strong at the end with free throw shooting.

The Indians came into the game after a big dramatic win at Holliday earlier in the week. Facing a Breckenridge team with nothing to lose at home after a two hour bus ride was the recipe for Nocona to lose.

Considering the first game saw the Indians win by eight points, the margin for error was not as big as the district record would indicate.

The Bucks feature a formidable post player flanked by several scrappy guards who can play good team basketball.

Breckenridge got out in front in the first half, leading 31-24 thanks to a big second quarter scoring wise. The third quarter saw Nocona fall more behind, trailing 48-35 heading into fourth quarter.

The Indians fought back all the way to cut the lead to 54-52 in the final minutes, but just could not get the lead. Free throws were doled out and the Bucks made enough of them to grow the lead.

Nocona ran out of gas to keep up as Breckenridge won 60-54.

Saint Jo vs Prairie Valley

The Saint Jo Panthers took it to Prairie Valley on Friday night.

The Panthers won 63-32 against a Bulldogs team that was hoping to compete better following several hot shooting performances.

Saint Jo never allowed Prairie Valley to be comfortable offensively outside of one quarter. The game started slow for both teams as the Panthers led only 8-3 after the first quarter.

The second quarter saw both teams score well to make up for it though. Saint Jo got things going with leading scorers Kile Thurman and Brice Durham making shots from the perimeter. They combined to score 15 of their team’s 20 points in the quarter.

Prairie Valley was mostly led by Tyler Winkler, who scored 12 of his team’s 15 points. The Panthers led 28-18 at halftime.

Saint Jo did a better job locking up Prairie Valley in the second half, allowing the Bulldogs to score 14 points.

The Panthers scoring pace did not slow down at all. Durham scored 11 of his team’s 15 points in the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw seven different players’ score as the team closed out the game strong, winning 63-32.

Durham led Saint Jo with 22 points while Thurman was second with 16 points. Logan Brawner led the team in rebounding with 13 and Collin Thomas handed out five assists.

For Prairie Valley, Winkler led the team with 22 points. Konner Ritchie was second with five points.

Forestburg vs Bellevue

The Forestburg Longhorns lost their final game of the season at Bellevue on Friday.

The Eagles won 45-20 against the young Longhorns who were hoping to go out with one last hurrah playing with nothing to lose.

Early on, it looked like Forestburg was doing the things it needed to to win.

The defense limited the Eagles to only a few free made throws.

The offense score on a couple of 3-pointers from Jesus Sanchez and scoring contributions from Braxton Osteen and Kyler Willett put the Longhorns up 11-3 after the first quarter.

That did not last long though. Forestburg failed to score any points in the second and third quarters while Bellevue’s offense started to score.

When Forestburg started to score again in the fourth quarter, the team had to make up a 28-11 lead and just could not get it done with the Eagles offense still humming along. Bellevue won 45-20.

Terrence Perry led the Eagles with 18 points while Kason Roper was second with 10 points.

For the Longhorns, Sanchez led the team with nine points and three made 3-pointers . Willett was second with four points.

