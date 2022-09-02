County EDCs see strong 2022; workforce a top priority for communities to grow

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

As the new year gets underway, officials with the county’s two largest city economic development programs are excited to see some of the fruits of their labors come to a completion this year.

For the Bowie and Nocona Economic Development Corporations, the past year has been a roller coaster working to recruit new businesses but also focusing on helping existing businesses survive the pandemic.

This past weekend the 2022 projections from local governments focused on infrastructure, and for the EDCs, it will be similar but include not only building but developing a workforce to keep all the businesses viable.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News and see what 2022 may bring for business across Montague County.