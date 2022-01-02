April 19, 1935 – January 27, 2022

BOWIE – Doyle D. Williams, 87, died on Jan. 27, 2022.

Williams was born in Paris, IL on April 19, 1935. He spent his working life, 65 years, in the insurance industry and was a dedicated agent with a wealth of knowledge.

He is survived by his wife, Judi (Seifert) Williams; sons, Jeffrey Williams, Robert Williams and Christopher Hahnle; daughters, Jennifer Anderson, Jessica Van Buren and Valerie Collinsworth and seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to East Side Baptist Church or Easy Street Animal Shelter, Saint Jo or Bowie Animal Shelter.