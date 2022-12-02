Early voting opens on Feb. 14

Early voting for the March 1 party primaries begins Feb. 14 and will run through Feb. 25.

In Montague County, there will be four locations for early voting: Montague County Annex Community Room, Montague; Nocona Community Center, Saint Jo Civic Center and Bowie Bible Baptist Church.

The polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday only. Elections Administrator Ginger Wall asks voters to note Feb. 21 is President’s Day, a legal holiday, so early voting will not be conducted on that day.

Montague County voters may cast ballots at any voting center, not just the one in their city or specific precinct. With county-wide centers, a voter can choose the most convenient polling location in the county for them.

In the party primaries, voters select their candidates in the respective primaries and winners from each with face off in the November general election.

