Father/daughter dance draws big crowd 02/02/2022 COUNTY LIFE 0 The annual Father/Daughter Dance hosted by Freedom Life Church was another big success filling the Bowie Community Center Saturday night. (Photo by Barbara Green) Payton Betts dances with his little girl all dressed up for the dance. Pretty as a princess, this young lady’s outfit was complete with a tiara enjoy a two-step on the floor. The theme for the evening was “Enchantment Under the Sea” reflected in these colorful refreshments. See more photos in the mid-week News, reprints available at bowienewsonline.com. (Photos by Barbara Green)
