August 26, 1935 – February 14, 2022

SAINT JO – Jerry Glynn Shofner, 86, died on Feb. 14, 2022 in Saint Jo, TX.

A private family service will take place on a later date.

Shofner was born on Aug. 26, 1935, in Wichita Falls to Charles Harlon and Laura Kathryn (Cooper) Shofner and grew up in Capps Corner. After graduating from high school in Saint Jo, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and went off to boot camp. After three years as a Marine, he transferred and enlisted in the United States Navy. During the Vietnam War, he served aboard the aircraft carrier USS America and was aboard the USS Forrestal during the devastating flight deck fire. Shofner served several tours overseas in Morocco (Where daughters, Deborah and Sonya were born), Brazil and Puerto Rico. Chief Shofner then ‘endured’ back-to-back tours in Key West during the last 60s and early 70s serving as a lead yeoman on the flagstaff at the Truman Annex. Final orders sent him to Cecil Field in Jacksonville, where his final daughter, Patricia, was born.

Shofner retired as a Senior Chief out of Attack Squadron 174 with just over 24 years of service to his country. He and his family stayed in Jacksonville for several more years where he continued to work at Cecil Field as a civilian. He later moved back to Saint Jo and ran the local hardware store and met Margaret. They were together for 33 years.

He was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Laura Shofner; first wife: Blanche Shofner; daughter, D’Ann and twin brother, Don.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Deborah Carmean, Sonya Van Gheem and Patricia Jelenek; step-children, Marie Broyles, Kenneth Haynes, and David Haynes; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity in his memory.

Arrangements are entrusted by the Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.