Prairie Valley basketball teams lose at Midway

Neither of the Prairie Valley basketball teams had much luck playing top of the district teams at Midway on Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs lost 47-28 while the Bulldogs lost 59-48 thanks to a bad second half.

The Prairie Valley girls were not expecting much. Thanks to the weather, the team had not practiced in three days playing the top team in the district.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter set her team some modest goals to try and achieve outside of the final result. Despite the final score being what it was, Carpenter said her team met those goals and thought it was a successful game overall for her team.

Makaylee and Carmen Gomez led the team scoring 10 and seven points. Emily Carpenter led the team with nine rebounds to go with four points.

The Bulldogs started their game strong despite missing three days of practice.

The team was able to limit the Falcons transition offense and control the pace.

Prairie Valley kept it close in the first quarter and trailed only 13-11. The second quarter saw the team get a big lift from Isaac Yeargin. The senior scored 15 of his team’s 20 points in the quarter to help the Bulldogs build as much as an eight point lead, eventually leading 31-29 at halftime.

In the second half, Midway slowly got the lead back and fouls in the first half caught up with Prairie Valley in the second half as players were forced to sit.

The Falcons got control back of the game and the Bulldogs could not wrestle free back control to come back. Midway won 59-48.

Yeargin finished with 21 points while making six 3-pointers. Tyler Winkler was second with 10 points while dishing six assists.

