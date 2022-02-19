Primary early voting completes opening week

During the first four days of party primary early voting this past week, 561 people cast their ballots in Montague County.

Voters may go to any of four locations in the county through Feb. 25. The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. It will not be open on Feb. 21, President’s Days.

The locations are: Montague County Annex Community Room, Montague; Nocona Community Center, Saint Jo Civic Center and Bowie Bible Baptist Church. Voters may cast ballots at any of the voting centers across the county. Election day is March 1.