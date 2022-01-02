TxDOT prepares roads for winter storm

WICHITA FALLS DISTRICT – All nine counties (Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young) in the Wichita Falls District spent today preparing for the winter storm predicted to hit Wednesday. The Wichita District takes care of 6,500 lane miles of state and federal highways.TxDOT crews pretreated bridges and overpasses with brine today and Monday. Two large tanker trucks are in service to spread brine quickly on US 287, I-44, and I-35. These tankers also delivered extra brine to maintenance yards. Snowplows and V-Box with spreaders were hooked up and tested on our fleet of 83 snowplows for the district. In and around Wichita Falls the main lanes of I-44 were pretreated with brine. All bridges and overpasses were sprayed on our major highways as well as lesser volume roads. In the Gainesville area the main lanes of I-35 were pretreated with brine. The bridges and overpasses were included as usual. Other lesser volume highways had bridges and overpasses treated. Pretreating the main lanes of our highest volume freeways is done when a storm system is expected to dump large amounts of snow in a relatively short amount of time. TxDOT employs this strategy only on Tier one roadways. Tomorrow , crews will finish up pretreatment. More brine will be made to keep storage units full as we put down more.We will also start our 24-hour snow fighting strategy. 12-hour around the clock shifts at all of our offices will begin Wednesday early evening.If you haven’t done so already, Motorists are urged to make sure their vehicles are in good shape for travel.1. Check your oil, antifreeze, and windshield wiper blades. Top off items if needed.2. Double-check your tire pressure and your spare tire.3. Fill up your gas tank hours before the storm hits.4. Pack your snow brush, ice melt, snow shovel, tool kit.5. Don’t forget warm boots, socks, gloves and coat.6. Is your phone charged? Pack your cables. Motorists can obtain travel information by visiting DriveTexas.Org or calling (800) 452-9292The Wichita Falls Facebook page is @ TxDOTWichitaFalls and our Twitter feed is @TxDOTWF.The Wichita Falls District has 16 traffic cameras that you can watch online or on your phone at TxDOT.Gov. Click on the Traffic Cameras Link.