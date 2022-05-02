Winter storm 2.0: This year’s February winter storm nothing like ‘Snowmageddon’ 2021

By BARBARA GREEN

Nearly one year after a major February winter storm iced in the state of Texas, another freeze swept into the state Wednesday creating hazardous road conditions across North Texas and shutting down schools and businesses.

However, this time, at least in Montague County, the storm did not dip to below zero temperatures or knock out power to residents like the “Snowmageddon of 2021.”

The weather forecasters nailed the timeline just right projecting snow would begin falling here mid-afternoon Wednesday.

Initially, it combined with sleet and continued that way on and off throughout the evening before giving way to snow that continued throughout the night.

Bowie firefighters responded to this large truck wreck on U.S. 287 and Highway 59 bridge Wednesday evening. Two people went to the hospital. (Courtesy photo)

Lane and Evan Whitfield, Bowie, have fun in the snow on their trampoline. Their doggy looks like he might like to join in the fun. (Courtesy photo)

Kaden Rutherford brought out his snowman, Jerry, whom he saved from the 2021 February winter storm, to get a glance at the 2022 follow-up snow storm. (courtesy photo)

All the canines were out enjoying the snow with a romp yesterday. Even Sheriff’s K-9 Ace wanted to have a roll in the white stuff. (courtesy photo)

Thank you to everyone who submitted their snow day photos. They were all great with lots of kids making snow angels, dogs playing ball, landscapes and babies seeing the snow for the first time. We had more than 200 submissions and while we won’t have room for all of them, we will put more in a picture page in the mid-week edition. Check out our Facebook page to see all the photos.