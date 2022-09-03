Baseball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians had a rough tournament at Seymour last week.

The Indians went 0-3 as the team tried several different things to get ready for the start of district play this week.

Nocona lost to Ralls 9-3, Seymour 10-1 and Perrin-Whitt 14-1.

Coach Zach Denson thought some good things came out of it despite the results.

“We struggled to find consistency on the mound and at the plate, and ultimately dropped all three games,” Denson said. “However, there were many bright spots. Multiple kids gained valuable experience on the mound, and the kids never quit in the face of adversity.”

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers played in their first tournament of the season at Era last week.

The Panthers went 1-3 as they try to transition most of their players to a different sport season.

Saint Jo lost to S&S Consoladidated 7-3, Poolville 9-2 and Sacred Heart 4-3 before pulling out a fun 11-2 win against Tioga in the final game.

Kile Thurman and Matthew Everson-Butler drove in two runs each to lead the team in their win against Tioga. Payton Harris allowed one earned up in 2.1 innings pitched while striking out two batters.

