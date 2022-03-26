Bowie bands prepare for UIL concert, sightreading contests this week

Bowie Junior and Senior High School bands will perform at University Interscholastic League competition March 30 and March 31 at Argyle High School.

German Torres, fine arts coordinator at BHS said both the seventh and eighth-grade bands will perform on March 30. The high school band will perform on March 31.

The high school director said the bands will perform selections chosen for the UIL contest which includes a concert performance and a sightreading piece.

“The students have been working extremely hard and looking forward to performing,” said Torres.

For the high school band if they earn a division one in both concert and sightreading, they will earn the sweepstakes award.

This would be the second year in a row if that goal is attained. Those two ratings combine with the band’s marching band contest rating to receive the highest award.

The band and choir students will perform their UIL selections for the public at the annual Cake Spin set for 5-9 p.m. on April 9 at the high school cafeteria.

There also will be performances from the newly created Bowie Community Band, the junior and senior high Winterguard groups.

Torres said it will be an evening “jam packed” with music and cakes for guests to win.