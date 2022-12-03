Bowie golf does well at hosted tournament

The Bowie golf teams competed at the home course on Monday and Tuesday.

The boy’s team finished first overall while the girls had three play which was shortened to only nine holes due to the cold and windy conditions that day.

The Jackrabbits were led by Zac Harris, who shot a 69 to finish first overall individually. Teammate Cy Egenbacher was not far back shooting a 74 and finishing third overall.

The rest of the team included Andrew Sandhoff (76), Hunter Duke (88), Hunter Lea (97) and Colby Miller (105).

The girls did not have enough to compete as a team and only shot nine holes. Halle Duvall led the team shooting 51. Neely Price shot a 57 and Hadlee Jones shot 67.

