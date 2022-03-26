Bowie, Nocona all-district boys teams announced

The Bowie and Nocona boy’s basketball all-district list is out.

State tournament team City View swept most of the superlative awards, but the Jackrabbits and Indians both had several of their players honored in the first and second teams.

Bowie’s Tucker Jones was one of the few non-City View players earning a superlative award, winning co-newcomer of the year for his athletic play off the bench for the Jackrabbits as a sophomore.

Bowie’s top two scoring guards, explosive senior Cade Thompson and crafty junior Brody Armstrong, were named to the district’s first team. Senior post players Riley Blackburn with his post scoring and Drew Weber with his outside shooting were named to the district’s second team.

Honorable mention honors went to the lightning quick starting junior point guard A.J. Whatley and bruising starting senior forward Logan Hutson.

For Nocona, three of its starting backcourt members were named to the first team. Athletic senior point guard Lyndon Fenoglio, sharpshooting senior guard Adam Meekins and sophomore slasher Brady McCasland were all given first team honors.

The tall defensive presence in the post Sam Davis was named to the second team. Tough starting sophomore forward Conley Kleinhans was given honorable mention honors as well as scoring post player Ryder Oswald off the bench.

