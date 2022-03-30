Bowie team finishes fifth at state meet; Nocona lifter finishes 10th

The boy’s state powerlifting meet took place on Saturday for competitors from Bowie and Nocona.

The Jackrabbits had two of their three lifters finish second in their weight classes to come away with a fifth place finish as a team.

Coleton Price set some state history on the day. His 805 pound squat set the state record for the super heavyweight class in division three. It was also the most anyone squatted regardless of weight class in division three that day.

He finished by benching 345 pounds and deadlifting 545 pounds for a total of 1,695 pounds.

Bryan Arellano finished second in the 275 pound weight class by 40 pounds. He set or tied his personal record in every lift, squatting 735, bench pressing 425 and deadlifting 480 pounds.

Cooper McShan had a great day competing in the 132 pound weight class.

He set personal records in all three lifts, squatting 400, bench pressing 230 and deadlifting 385 for a total of 1,015 pounds.

Nocona’s Miguel Olivares had similar results.

Olivares finished tied for ninth with a lifter from Wallis Brazos. Unfortunately, Olivares weighed in heavier and wound up finishing 10th overall, which is a good results for Nocona’s first state qualifier in several years.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.