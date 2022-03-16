Indians go 0-2 at tournament; softball loses to Breckenridge

The Nocona Indians went 0-2 at the Walker Stallcup tournament last week.

The Indians lost to teams from S&S Consolidated and Bowie’s JV team.

Nocona first played S&S Conoslidated and lost 13-7. Eight fielding errors contributed to the amount of runs given up by the Indians. Only seven of the runs give up by pitchers Miguel Olivares and Wesley Murphey were earned.

Nino Rodriguez led the team with three RBIs on a bases clearing double. Matthew Page drove in two runs also on a double.

The game against Bowie’s JV team went wrong in the first inning. The Jackrabbits reeled off 10 runs in the opening inning and won 12-2 after three and half innings played.

Again it was the six fielding errors that that led to most of the runs. None of the 12 runs from Bowie were earned due to the errors.

Ty Presley and Oliveras got the hits for Nocona that eventually led to the two runs.

Softball

The Nocona Lady Indians lost a tough game against Breckenridge on Friday night.

The Lady Bucks won 17-1 in five innings against the Lady Indians.

Breckenridge scored five runs in each of the first two innings. Nocona did score in the fourth inning as Skye Kirby drove in Reagan Phipps to cut the lead to 10-1.

The Lady Bucks would then go on to score seven runs in the fifth inning make the score 17-1. Nocona had no answer offensively and game ended early due to run-rule.

The Lady Indians did a better job on defense with little fielding errors. Unfortunately, Breckenridge had 22 hits in the game.