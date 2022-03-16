Nocona graduate killed in multiple-fatality crash near Andrews Tuesday

Laci Stone, Nocona High 2021 graduate

A horrific multiple-fatality accident outside Andrews on Tuesday night, claimed the life of Nocona High School 2021 graduate Laci Stone, along with eight others.

Members of the University of the Southwest golf team were traveling from a tournament in Midland when the head-on collision occurred nine miles from Andrews, northwest of Midland. There were deaths in both vehicles.

Stone’s mother Chelsi Stone, Laci’s mother, posted a heartbreaking notice of her death on her Facebook page. While in high school the youth athlete took part in multiple sports and was well-known in the community. She was a freshman at the University of the Southwest.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. when the bus carrying the team was struck by a Dodge 2500 pickup after it reportedly drove into the northbound lane on Farm-to-Market 1788 reports the Department of Public Safety.

The crash took the lives of six students, their coach Tyler James and the person who was driving the university vehicle. Two people were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.