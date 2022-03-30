Nocona teams lose to Holliday

Baseball

It was not a fun night for Nocona baseball as the Indians hosted Holliday.

The Eagles won 18-0 in three innings due to run-rule in a game where little went right for the Indians.

Nocona was only able to get one player on base, Bodie Davis, thanks to getting hit by a pitch.

Defensively it was worse. The seven walks and five hit batters along with six fielding errors led to a lot of runs with minimal effort from Holliday as the team finished with six hits.

The Eagles are one of the best teams in the district, but the Indians will hope to play better no matter who it is in the future.

Nocona is next scheduled to play at 5 p.m. on April 1 at Breckenridge.

Softball

The Nocona Lady Indians lost a tough game against fourth-ranked Holliday at home on Friday night.

The Lady Eagles won 19-0 in three innings due to run-rule.

It was a meaningful game for the Lady Indians because it was the first home game since recent graduate and former player Laci Stone’s death. The two teams joined in prayer before the game.

Once the game got going, Holliday showed why it is so highly regarded. Any ball in the strike zone got smacked and for one of 11 hits given up. Nocona also committed four errors in the field that did not help things. When the Lady Indians were being cautious, they gave up eight walks and hit three batters.

Nocona’s best chance at scoring came in the first inning. Leadoff Makenna Nobile was able to get on base thanks to a dropped third strike.

She was then able to advance to second base thanks to an error on the throw to first base. Nobile would then steal third base.

Two batters later Tobie Cable was hit by a pitch and was successful in stealing second to put two runners in scoring position with only one out.

Unfortunately, the next batter struck out and Nobile would get caught trying to steal home for out three.

The Lady Indians are next scheduled to play at 5 p.m. on April 1 at Breckenridge.