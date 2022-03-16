Panthers do well at home tournament; softball loses to Tioga

The Saint Jo Panthers went 3-0 at their hosted tournament last week.

The Panthers had wins against Henrietta JV, Olney and Petrolia.

The win against Henrietta JV was a blowout win in three innings 15-1. Logan Brawner led the team with three RBIs while Payton Harris and Trevor Connor each drove in two runs. Matthew Butler-Everson struck out four batters while giving up one run.

The next game against Olney was much more competitive. The Panthers went up 4-1 after the first inning and that was the final score after five innings when the game ended.

Jace Johnson, Caleb Workman and Conner each drove in one run each. Collin Thomas pitched all five innings and struck out six while giving up one run.

The game on Saturday against Petrolia saw Saint Jo go up 5-0 after the first inning. After adding two more runs in the second inning, Petrolia scored three runs in the third inning. The Panthers added two runs in the same inning to make the score 9-3 as the game ended.

Harris led the team with three RBIs. Harris also started the game on the mound and gave up three runs. Brice Durham pitched the rest of the way and gave up no runs in 1.2 innings of work.

Softball

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a tough game against Tioga on March 9.

Tigoa won 19-4 in three innings against the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Bulldogs did all of their damage in the first and third innings. Saint Jo was led by Reagan Wilson driving in one run. Krista Reeves, Elaina Everson, Taylor Patrick and Kayden Skidmore all scored one run each.

Reeves also started on the mound and pitched 2.1 innings while Kailyn Faber pitched the rest of the game.