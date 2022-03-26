Saint Jo Council votes to investigate possible mayoral misconduct

By BARBARA GREEN

After attempting to “hash out” its problems across more than two hours Wednesday night, the Saint Jo City Council in the end voted to go forward with an investigation of possible “misconduct” by Mayor Tom Weger and will meet at 6 p.m. March 30 to consider hiring an investigator.

It was an uncomfortable night for all concerned as the council replayed the March 9 meeting where Weger resigned as mayor and left the meeting. The confrontation that night stemmed from several topics including questions raised about the 4B Economic Development Board, which included five of its members resigning that night; social media “misinformation;” questions about a Coppell Construction (Weger’s firm) lease of city property on U.S. Highway 82 and record retention for both EDC boards and the Saint Jo Fire Department.

Weger previously stated he let his anger and frustration get the best of him, and he resigned leaving that meeting; however, the next day he rescinded that resignation.

What ensued across the next few days were meetings posted and then rescheduled, and council members wondering what was the next move.

About 60 people attended the meeting, which was moved to the Texas Theater to allow for the larger crowd. Eight people participated in public comments with the majority in support of Weger, and the others supporting the council’s right to ask questions.

