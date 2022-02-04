Baseball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians won their first district game on Tuesday at City View.

The Indians won big 15-4 against the Mustangs in five innings due to run-rule.

Nocona did the most damage in the first inning. The first three runs were scored drawing walks with the bases loaded. Charlie Fuller then hit a single that drove in two runs. Kooper Hansard followed with an RBI single. Fuller would score on the basepaths thanks to an error from City View. Ty Presley then hit a single that drove in a run to make it 8-0.

Presley got the start on the mound and struck out three batters while walking one.

In the second inning, Hansard drove in a run on a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded for out two. Presley hit a fly ball that induced an error in centerfield that allowed two more runs to score and make it 11-0.

Despite a leadoff single from the Mustangs that later stole second base, the Nocona defense and Presley did not allow anything else to happen as the game moved to the third inning.

Three hit batters loaded the bases with two outs for the Indians. A drawn walk scored one run and Hansard hit a groundball to second base that induced an error that drove in two more runs to make the score 14-0.

City View batters continued to have no answer as Presley struck out three batters while hitting one to move the game to the fourth inning.

Anthony Torres hit a one out single. Two batters later, Matthew Page hit a groundball to second base that induced an error that drove in Torres to make the score 15-0.

The Mustangs showed some life as their leadoff was hit by a pitch and a single followed. Presley and the defense responded, striking out two batters and forcing a groundout at second base.

Nocona had no luck getting any runners on base in the fifth inning as its batters were sat down in order.

Presley was relieved on the mound for Miguel Olivares and later Fuller as both struggled in the final inning.

Four walks, a single and fielding error allowed two runs to score for City View. A wild pitch scored one more run. Presley was subbed back in and a wild pitch scored another run before he was able to strikeout the next three batters to end the game.

Nocona won 15-4.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers won against Poolville on Tuesday night at home.

The Panthers won 8-5 against the Monarchs after grabbing control in the second part of the game.

Saint Jo gave up two runs in the first inning thanks to fielding errors. The Panthers answered in the same inning as Collin Thomas scored thanks to an error at catcher. Kile Thurman then drove in a run on a sacrifice bunt that tied the game 2-2.

In the second inning, Poolville scored two runs on a single with the bases loaded to go up 4-2. Saint Jo again tied the game in the same inning. Matthew Butler-Everson hit a two RBI triple to make it 4-4.

After a scoreless third inning, the Panthers took the lead in the fourth inning. An error following a single from Butler-Everson allowed one run to score. Butler-Everson then was able to score on the basepaths thanks to an error at third base to make it 6-4 Saint Jo.

The Panthers scored two more in the fifth inning. Brice Durham scored on the paths thanks to an error by the catcher. Trevor Conner than hit a groundball to the pitcher that resulted in an error that scored another run to make it 8-4.

The Monarchs scored on run in the final inning on a single with a baserunner on third base to make it 8-5 before the final out.

