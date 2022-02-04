Bowie boy’s win second straight district title, girls finish second

It was a windy and cold day for the district golf tournament for Bowie and Nocona teams.

The Bowie boy’s team came away with its second straight district title while the girl’s team finished second. The Nocona boy’s team finished fourth overall.

The Jackrabbit team were the favorites coming into the tournament. A year after making an appearance at the state tournament, the team had lost several key players to graduation, but gained some as well.

Zac Harris, a freshman, led Bowie and the whole field shooting a 74 on a day where the wind made it tough on everybody. Teammate Cy Egenbacher finished third while shooting an 84 while Andrew Sandhoff shot an 86 and finished fourth.

Hunter Duke rounded out the scoring by shooting 94 and finishing ninth overall. Hunter Lea shot 101, but it did not count toward the team’s total.

The Lady Rabbits finished second to Jacksboro. Halle Duvall led the team, finishing second overall by shooting 98. Neely Price finished seventh overall as she shot 112 for the day.

Rylie Vieth (121) and Hadlee Jones (132) rounded out the scoring for Bowie.

For Nocona, the boy’s team finished fourth overall, just two shots ahead of the Jackrabbits second team and three shots ahead of Holliday.

Jake Pribble and Johnny Stone both shot the best for the Indians, finishing tied for 10th while shooting 95. Case Harris (113) and Finn Stevens (119) rounded out the scoring while Charlie Fuller shot 120.

The Lady Indians were one player short of competing as a team. Jessie Howard shot the lowest score of the day for the team with a 130 score. Maci McWilliams and Skyler Smith both shot 136.

Unfortunately, no teams or individuals will move on to the regional tournament this year. Coach Kyle Spitzer was still proud of how his team did.

The Jackrabbit and Lady Rabbit teams both qualified for the regional meet, which is scheduled for April 18-19 and April 20-21 at the Shady Oaks course in Baird.

