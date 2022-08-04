June 23, 1923 – April 6, 2022

BOWIE – Georgia Evie Middleton Rhyne, 98, of Bowie, TX, went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2022.

A funeral service took place at 3 p.m. on April 8, at the White Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Lonnie Moore officiating. Burial followed at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Rhyne was born June 23, 1923 in Montague County to George and Annie Pearl Case Middleton. On Nov. 1, 1942, she married Harold Rhyne.

She enjoyed growing flowers and being in her garden. She also was an avid doll collector. She was an inspiration of strength and courage, both throughout her life and as her health began to fail. Her grandkids loved spending time with her and have numerous joyful memories of days spent at her home.

Rhyne is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Albert Middleton and W.F. Middleton and sisters, Elsie Hunt, Louise Brewster and Melba Dean Walker.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicky Moore; son, Johnny Rhyne and wife Rita; grandchildren, Shonda Lawson and husband Cody, Raymond Rhyne and wife Courtney, Cindy Meeks and husband John and Lonnie Moore and wife Jennifer and great-grandchildren, Trista, Caedmon, Kylan, Kate, Landon and Audrey.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

Paid publication