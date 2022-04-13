Lady Rabbits lose at Jacksboro

The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a tough outing at Jacksboro on Friday night.

The Lady Tigers won 16-4 in five innings due to run-rule against the Lady Rabbits.

Bowie was coming off a comeback win earlier in the week against rival Nocona and was hoping to have a chance to win this time around against Jacksboro.

The Lady Tigers won the first matchup 12-4, but only pulled ahead by a lot of runs late in the game.

The Lady Rabbits got on the board first. Traycee Stewart and Kenzie Short led off with back-to-back singles. Following a bunt that moved them both into scoring position and a strikeout Addie Farris drove them both in with a single to right field.

Bowie’s 2-0 lead did not stand for long though as Jacksboro’s bats were hot all game long. Four singles and a fielding error allowed the Lady Tigers to score four runs and take a 4-2 lead heading into the second inning.

The Lady Rabbits got a break with their leadoff batter Maddie Mandela getting on base thanks to a dropped third strike. She would later steal second base, but that would be as far as she would go.

The next three batters were retired with little trouble to end the scoring chance.

The same hot hitting from Jacksboro continued as two doubles and three singles allowed the team to score four more runs to up the lead to 8-2.

In the third inning, Short led off and hit a double. Two batters later Hannah Love drew a walk and Farris followed with a single to load the bases with one out.

Haley Webb then drove two runs in with a single up the middle to cut the lead to 8-4. Unfortunately, the next batter struck out for out three.

The Lady Rabbits had trouble preventing the Lady Tigers from scoring in their best innings. Two singles, a walk and a fielding error allowed Jacksboro to score two runs to make it 12-4 heading into the fourth inning.

Bowie tried to get a two-out rally going as Stewart got on base thanks to a fielding error. Short followed with a single to put two runners on base. Unfortunately, the next batter grounded into a fielder’s choice for out three to end the scoring chance.

The Lady Rabbit defense was not good in the final inning they played. Three fielding errors added to the three singles and a double to score four runs to make the score 16-4.

Bowie would need to score at least three runs in its final at-bat to continue the game and avoid being run-ruled. Despite Farris being hit by a pitch with one out to get a runner on base, the Lady Rabbits failed to score any runs to extend the game.

Jacksboro won 16-4.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.