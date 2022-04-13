Nocona teams lose at Henrietta

Baseball

The Nocona Indians baseball team lost on Friday at Henrietta as they continue to struggle this season.

The Bearcats won 20-3 against the Indians in a game where the fielding errors really killed them.

Henrietta was up 9-0 after the first two innings when Nocona scored its first run. With two outs Wesley Murphey hit a single and Ty Presley drew a walk. An error trying to gather Anthony Torres’s single allowed Murphey to score and cut the lead to 9-1.

After several more big innings from Henrietta, the Indians found themselves down 20-1 and needing to score 10 or more runs to avoid getting run-ruled.

Murphey got on base with one out on a single. Presley followed with a walk and Torres drove him in again with a single. The throw home allowed both Presley and Torres to advance to third and second base.

An error by the catcher during the next at-bat allowed Presley to score and make it 20-3. Unfortunately, that would be all as two of the next three batters struck out to end the game.

Softball

The Nocona Lady Indians lost a close game on Friday at Henrietta.

The Lady Cats won 5-3, with most of their runs coming in the fifth inning to take the lead.

The Lady Indians were trying to shake off their last game where they gave up a big lead against rival Bowie in the final two innings that prevented them from getting their first district win.

Friday was another good shot by Nocona in getting that win.

Henrietta got the lead first on a fluke fly ball into the outfield. An error fielding it allowed the runner to come around and score, giving the Lady Cats a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Nocona answered back in the fourth inning. Reagan Phipps and Avery Crutsinger drew walks with one out. Raylee Sparkman then hit a single into right field that drove in one run.

Two batters later, Katy Barrett hit a single that drove in Crutsinger to take the lead 2-1. Sparkman was also waived home, but was thrown out to prevent another run from scoring.

The Lady Indians added to their lead in the fifth inning. Tobie Cable hit a double with one out. She would then steal third base and later score on a passed ball to make it 3-1.

Henrietta would then comeback in the same inning. The Lady Cats hit a two-RBI triple to first tie the score before a single followed to drive in that run and give Henrietta a lead. Three batters later, single drove in another run to make it 5-3.

Nocona was able to get at least one runner on base in both the sixth and seventh inning, but could not come back to retake the lead.

