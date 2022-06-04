Prairie Valley, Saint Jo teams win district titles

Last week the area’s 1A schools competed in the district golf tournament on March 28 at Indian Oaks Golf course.

The Saint Jo boys and Prairie Valley girl’s teams finished first overall and qualified for the regional tournament. Individual regional qualifiers were Tyler Winkler from Prairie Valley along with Cirstin Allen and Rosalie Christianson from Bellevue.

The Panthers just edged out Midway by three strokes to win the title. Kile Thurman led the team with a score of 101, which was one shot behind the individual leader of the tournament.

The team’s score was rounded out by Jace Johnson (101), Caleb Carlton (121) and Julian Luna (127).

The Saint Jo boy's golf team won the district title last week. (Courtesy photo)



The Lady Bulldogs also won by three stroke against a second play Midway team. Emily Carpenter led the team by shooting 122, which was the third best score at the tournament. Her teammates all finished all finished right behind her in the standings. Linzie Priddy shot 126, Sara Horton shot 127 and Jaylie O’Neal shot 130. Veronica Gutierrez shot a 133, but it did not count towards the team’s score.

The Prairie Valley boy’s team finished third overall. Winkler led the team by shooting 109, the third best score of the day that allowed him to qualify for the regional tournament.

The Bulldogs were rounded out by Konner Ritchie (122), Eli Croxton (122) and Isaac Yeargin (127). Dylan Pritchett shot 136, but it did not count towards the team total.

The Bellevue Lady Eagles finished third as a team. Regional qualifiers Allen and Christianson led the team by shooting 131 and 144. Austin Ford (144) and Callie Martin (149) added to the total. Patience Ramsey shot 151, but it did not go towards the team total.

