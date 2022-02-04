Saint Jo Council rescinds investigation; appoints new member to fill vacancy after resignation

By BARBARA GREEN

It appears the Saint Jo City Council was able to hammer out its problems stemming from a recent anger-filled meeting where the mayor abruptly resigned.

In a called meeting March 30, the council rescinded its planned investigation into possible misconduct by the mayor, as well as accepted the resignation of its mayor pro tem, appointed a new alderman and retained the city secretary who had submitted her resignation.

The original controversy reportedly began at the March 9 council meeting where questions about the 4B Economic Development Board were raised, along with questions about a city lease with Coppell Construction. Those topics were also fueled by reportedly “misinformation” spread on social media about the 4B board which lead to five of them resigning, as well as the mayor walking out that same night.

In a follow-up session despite Mayor Tom Weger apologizing for his outburst and the council members going through a timeline of how they got to the point where the agenda stated the removal of the mayor was being considered, the group voted to hire an investigator to begin an examination of possible misconduct by Weger.

The mid-week meeting opened with public comments followed by a 90-minute executive session as the council consulted with its attorney Andy Messer. The agenda item listed the resignations of Mayor Pro Tem Carla Hennessey and City Secretary Teresa Fangman, the appointment of a new council member.

