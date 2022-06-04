Saint Jo teams win district track meet

The 1A district track meet took place all day on Thursday at Bowie High School.

In the end it was the Saint Jo boy’s and girl’s teams finishing first overall.

Both Forestburg boy’s and girl’s team finished third overall. The Gold-Burg girls finished fourth overall while the boys team was seventh. The Prairie Valley boys team finished fifth overall while the girl’s team finished sixth. Bellevue’s bo’y team finished sixth while its girl’s team finished seventh.

First place finishes included Jonathan Diaz from Saint Jo winning the 100 meters; Reagan Ladewig from Forestburg winning the 100 meter hurdles and shot put; Matthew Sampson from Saint Jo winning the 110 meter hurdles; Dawson Everson from Saint Jo winning the 300 meter hurdles and pole vault; Braylee Briles from Forestburg winning the 400 meters.

Justynne Roller from Forestburg won the 800 meters and the discus; Collin Thomas winning the 800 meters; Grace Martin from Bellevue winning the 1600 and 3200 meter races; Linzie Priddy from Prairie Valley winning the high jump; Jayon Grace from Gold-Burg winning the long jump; Makaylee Gomez from Prairie Valley winning the pole vault; Braxton Osteen from Forestburg winning the shot put and discus; Emily Carpenter from Prairie Valley winning the discus.

All three of the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 meter relays were won by Saint Jo on both the boys and girls side.

Anyone who finished in the top four in their event qualified for the area meet which is scheduled for April 14 at Bryson.

To see all the results for area school’s individuals who finished in the top six in their events and scored points toward their team’s total, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.