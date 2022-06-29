Airingtons win June Yard of the Month

Congratulations to Todd and Brooke Airington, 805 Garlington, the June winner of The Bowie News Yard of the Month contest for spring/summer 2022.

The judges said it was beautiful and very well maintained. Like many couples Todd said he just handles the mowing while his wife does all the pretty things, but the judges think they make a good team.

There was an overwhelming amount of yards submitted for the final month. Nominated were: 1304 Mill, 1008 Lowrie, 706 Live Oak, 706 Live Oak, 1207 Rock, 1203 Rock, 707 Roach, 1103 Miller, 9001 Zahara, 606 Rock, 1101 Lowrie, 908 Rock, 813 Woodland Trail, 304 Matthews, 601 Matthews, 900 Matthews, 300 Matthews and 800 Matthews.

We end another colorful season, and we look forward to the contest next spring. Special thank you to our judges who visit all the nominated yards.

Todd and Brooke Airington, June Yard of the Month winners. (Photo by Barbara Green)