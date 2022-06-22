Make the most of your money with family-friendly meals

(Family Features) It can be hard to ignore the rising costs of food, gas and other basic household items. Many families are especially feeling the burden of inflation at the grocery store.

However, you can make your hard-earned dollars stretch a little further at the supermarket and put delicious, nutritious meals on the table with these cost-saving tips from Healthy Family Project and by looking for the Produce for Kids logo in your local produce department. These produce companies give back to local communities and support nutrition education and information sharing.

Plan your meals. Making a plan for what meals will be on the menu each week can help you identify ingredients you can use in multiple recipes and save money by not adding items you may not use to your grocery list. Once your meals are planned and you head to the store, stick to your list to avoid unnecessary spending.

Opt for in-season produce. Typically, fresh fruits and vegetables cost more when out of season since they’re not as readily available. Buying in-season produce also helps ensure you get better-tasting fruits and veggies.

Keep ingredient lists short. Quick and easy meals the entire family can enjoy are often accompanied by shorter ingredient lists. For example, these recipes for Grilled Peach Flatbread with Goat Cheese and Mixed Berry Pizza with Oatmeal Coconut Crust both require 15 ingredients or less and can be on the table in half an hour, giving you more time to spend with those who matter most.

Discover more family-focused recipes and tips for saving on grocery bills at healthyfamilyproject.com.

Mixed Berry Pizza with Oatmeal Coconut Crust

Recipe courtesy of Healthy Family Project

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

1 egg

1 1/2 cups rolled oats

1/3 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup honey, plus additional for drizzling, divided

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1pinch salt

1/2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

1/2 lemon, juice only

3 strawberries, sliced

1/4 cup blueberries

1/4 cup blackberries

Preheat oven to 350 F. In mixing bowl, mix egg, rolled oats, coconut, flour, brown sugar, butter, 1/4 cup honey, cinnamon, vanilla and salt until incorporated. Evenly spread mixture in greased springform pan and bake 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove pan from oven and cool. In bowl, mix Greek yogurt with lemon juice. Once oatmeal crust is fully cooked, use spatula to spread lemon-yogurt mixture on top. Top with sliced strawberries, blackberries and blueberries. Drizzle with additional honey.

Grilled Peach Flatbread with Goat Cheese

Recipe courtesy of Healthy Family Project

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

2 large naan or flatbreads

2 fresh peaches, sliced

1/4 cup goat cheese crumbles

1-2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

fresh arugula (optional)

Preheat grill or grill pan. Grill naan until softened and lightly grilled. Place peach slices on grill and sear about 1 minute per side. Using pastry brush, spread olive oil onto naan. Top naan with goat cheese and peaches. Place back on grill over low heat, cover and cook 3-5 minutes. Add fresh arugula, if desired Drizzle with balsamic vinegar before slicing and serving.



SOURCE:

Healthy Family Project