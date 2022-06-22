New elementary assistant principal named for Bowie ISD

Shelley Sims-Thigpen

The Bowie School Board approved the hiring of a new assistant elementary school principal last week, along with taking part in a trustee training and workshop.

The district staff began searching for a new assistant principal earlier in the month following the departure of Morganne Mandrell. Superintendent Blake Enlow said there were 15 applicants for the position and eight were interviewed. Shelley Sims-Thigpen was chosen for the job.

