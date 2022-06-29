Nocona Lions shoot fireworks July 2, Saint Jo on July 4

There will be two organized fireworks shows in Montague County during the upcoming holiday weekend.

The Nocona Lions Club will present its 55th year of hosting fireworks at Lake Nocona. The show will be on July 2 with set-up at Weldon Robb Park.

Lions accept donations to help offset expenses of the fireworks, contact a local member or check the club’s Facebook page.

The Saint Jo Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual July 4th Celebration in Boggess Park on July 4. Families are invited to enjoy a full day activities at the parking including volleyball, basketball and water games all for fun, plus concessions that include hamburgers, hot dogs and snow cones, along with free watermelon. Bring your chairs to enjoy the fireworks on July 4th.

The fire department also accepts donations to help offset costs.

Earlier in the day on July 4th the Old Jo’s Firecracker 5K will take off in downtown. Registration starts at 6:30 a.m. and the chip-time race begins at 8 a.m. Persons can register online at GetMeRegistered.com or Runsignup.com.

This is the 14th year for the race that began as a community fun run and has developed into a race that draws people from across the Texoma area. There is a variety of age groups for runners and walkers to register for.

Proceeds from the race go to the co-hosts, the Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce and Easy Street Animal Shelter. Call Camille at 636-236-9044 or or Cindy at 505-320-6119.