Real West Cowboy Symposium explores movie, TV western images 06/29/2022 COUNTY LIFE 0 Saint Jo Mayor Tom Weger talks about local western history at Sunday morning traditional cowboy breakfast. (Courtesy photo) Randy Meador dealt Faro, an old-time game of chance guests to the symposium enjoyed during a social hour for patron’s event Friday night. There was a full slate of speakers Saturday exploring how movie and television images have impacted the world’s view of the west even into today’s society. See more photos in the mid-week Bowie News. (Courtesy photo)
