July 15, 1941 – June 13, 2022

NOCONA – Travis Gene Skinner, 80, died June 13, 2022.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

He was born on July 15, 1941 in Nocona to Dee and Gladys Skinner. He married his wife of 62 years, Jean Skinner, on Oct. 9, 1959.

Skinner served in the Air Force from 1960 – 1968 as crew chief of the F-102 Delta Dagger and the F-106 Delta Dart Fighter Aircraft. After serving in the military he became an entrepreneur by owning several of his own businesses including Enco Gas Station and Village Pizza in Euless.

He then became a maintenance supervisor at Merico Inc. for more than 20 years. He later retired to Nocona with his wife and started Skinner Cove’s Campground and Store. After retiring from Skinner’s Cove he drove a truck and hauled mobile homes throughout the West and Southwest regions of the United States.

Skinner is preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Jean Skinner and brother, Melvin Skinner.

He is survived by his daughter, Joanie Rodgers; son, Carl Skinner; brother, Jimmy Skinner; sister, Edna Ruud; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.