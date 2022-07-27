Alzheimer support groups organized in county

The staff of the Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter has announced two new family support groups for caregivers in Bowie and Nocona.

Members of the Nocona group will meet at 2 p.m. on Aug. 2, at Grace Care Center located at 306 Carolyn Road in Nocona.

Members of the Bowie group will meet at 2 p.m. on Aug. 10, at Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Bowie, located at 700 W. U.S. Highway 287 South in Bowie.

The support group is free and is open to caregivers, family members and friends of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

The support groups are a safe haven of understanding, companionship and encouragement for those who are often lost in the maze of this complicated and mysterious disease.

Monthly gatherings are offered where members share experiences, knowledge and provide emotional support as well as coping skills in matters relating to caregiving. The groups also provide a forum for learning, with education topics discussed concerning dementia related issues.

For information and a complete listing of support groups, call the Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter at 940-767-8800 or 1-800-272-3900, or visit alz.org/northcentraltexas.