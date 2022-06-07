ATV/SUV accident injures 3 Sunday

Three people riding an all-terrain vehicle were injured last Sunday evening when the ATV was struck by an SUV on the U.S. Highway 287 Service Road.

Department of Public Safety officials reported the accident occurred at 10:50 p.m. on July 3 on the U.S. 287 Service Road at Feedstore Road. The trooper said the ATV and SUV were both northbound on the service road.

The ATV had a driver and two passengers. DPS stated the ATV attempted to make a U-turn and the SUV was unable to miss them and struck the ATV from the rear.

All three ATV riders were ejected. The ATV driver and one passenger were airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries. The other ATV rider was transported by local EMS to Wise Health in Decatur.

The SUV occupants were not injured and on Tuesday there were no updates on the condition of those injured according to the DPS. Bowie Rural Fire Department and Nocona EMS responded. No additional details on those involved or details on the crash were provided by the DPS by presstime.