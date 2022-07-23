Bowie cheer wins camp awards

The Bowie High School Cheer team went to a National Cheerleading Association camp at Texas Women’s University last week and came home winners.

Apart from learning a lot and being around many different teams from different schools, at the end when awards were given out the Lady Rabbits picked up quite the hall.

Mascot Jaylen Jones won the mascot unity award and was named to the All American mascot team.

In the star jumper awards, Haley Henry, Hadley Morris, Callie Curry, Kinley Russell, Barbara Mills and JoJo Villarreal were all named finalists. Henry and Morris were named winners.

In the star tumbler awards Henry, Russell, Mills, Villarreal, Callie and Katherine Curry were finalists. Callie Curry, Russell and Villarreal were winners.

The star stunt group award runners up included Hudson, Russell, Katherine Curry and Henry. The winners were Fallon Sims, Villarreal, Morris and Allie Byork.

Mills and Russell were named to the All American cheer team. Russell also earned top All American.

Mills, Villarreal and Hudson were each invited to try out for the National Cheer Association after graduation.

There also were team competitions as well where Bowie did well. The Lady Rabbits were the game day competition champions as well as the rally routine competition runners up.

The team also won the leadership rock award as well earning National Federation of State High School Associations squad credentials and a nationals bid to be able to compete in January at the NCA Nationals.

