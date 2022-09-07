Bowie News plans open house to celebrate its 100th anniversary

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie News celebrates a milestone of 100 years in business with an open house on July 15 at the News office at 200 Walnut Street.

The staff and management invite all our readers, friends and customers to stop in between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday to help us celebrate. There will be cake and punch as we raise a toast to the next 100 years.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris will make a brief presentation of a proclamation at noon. The 2022-2023 Montague County Guide also will be unveiled. And don’t forget to bring your business card to drop in the basket to win a door prize.

The Bowie News began as The Bowie Booster and the name changed with a new owner in the mid-1930s. The Bowie News has operated for the past 57 years under the leadership of the James Winter family.

Read the full story of the newspaper’s history and make plans to attend the open house Friday.