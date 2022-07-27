Bowie Rotary member hosts 11th golf tournament

The Bowie Rotary Club had its 11th Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday to support its Happy Feet program.

More than 50 players came out to play in the three-person tournaments that included three flights.

The winner of the first flight was the team of Brae Ogle, Parker Price and Cole Bamberger. The second flight winners were Dewayne Hamilton, Truman Duke and Kevin Polk. The third flight was won by Alan Miller, Stetson Miller and Scott Holloway.

Hard luck winners included Jerry Rogers, Mike Greene and Cindy Roller. There were also contests on the course that were won by Parker Price, Rowdy Cantwell, Blake Wallace, Jerry Cantwell, David McCarthy, Josh Evans, Cindy Roller, Tod DeArman and Ward Wallace.

To see the top three teams for each flight, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.