Bowie School Board to approve handbooks for students, employees

With the start of the new school year just a few weeks away, the Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet in called session at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1 to handle several annual tasks and tackle the budget.

The board will have a budget workshop and discuss the five-year strategic plan.

Superintendent Blake Enlow will present the student handbook changes along with the employee handbooks.

Trustees will vote on the code of conduct, along with the district’s professional development plan to make sure it complies with the law. An emergency permit related to the inability to find a qualified individual for an assignment at the intermediate school will be presented.