Budget, land sale top city council agenda

The July 11 Bowie City Council agenda is filled with vital topics from the budget to the selling of city land.

At the 6 p.m. Monday meeting the council will receive the draft budget proposal from City Manager Bert Cunningham. As per the city charter, the budget is to be offered in July. The council is expected to schedule some budget workshops and set any necessary hearings.

In another budget item, the 2023 budget for the Montague County Tax Appraisal District will be considered for approval. All county tax entities share the budget costs for the entity that establishes property tax values.

An executive session is slated to discuss the possible sale of the 24.35-acre tract of city land located along Lake Amon G. Carter in between Silver Lakes Ranch Estates property. The land was part of the original purchase for the new reservoir side of the lake. Last month the panel voted to get an appraisal before going forward with the selling process.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.