District Attorney Casey Hall reported the following indictments were issued by the Montague County Grand Jury during its June session.
Reggie Black, 31, Montague, indicted on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information from a Dec. 17, 2021 incident, $10,000 bond.
Robert Brown, 35, Wichita Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, March 31, $5,000 bond.
Joyce Carramao, 62, Nocona, credit/debit card abuse, Nov. 22, 2021, $1,800 bond.
Lisa Ensey-Barnes, 43, Bowie, unauthorized use of a vehicle, March 22, $3,500 bond.
Alicia Hamner, 42, Bowie, possession of a controlled substance, Aug. 6, 2021, $3,000 bond.
A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Grand jury returns five indictments
District Attorney Casey Hall reported the following indictments were issued by the Montague County Grand Jury during its June session.
Leave a Reply