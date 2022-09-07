Grand jury returns five indictments

District Attorney Casey Hall reported the following indictments were issued by the Montague County Grand Jury during its June session.

Reggie Black, 31, Montague, indicted on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information from a Dec. 17, 2021 incident, $10,000 bond.

Robert Brown, 35, Wichita Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, March 31, $5,000 bond.

Joyce Carramao, 62, Nocona, credit/debit card abuse, Nov. 22, 2021, $1,800 bond.

Lisa Ensey-Barnes, 43, Bowie, unauthorized use of a vehicle, March 22, $3,500 bond.

Alicia Hamner, 42, Bowie, possession of a controlled substance, Aug. 6, 2021, $3,000 bond.

A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.