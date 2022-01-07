November 21, 1966 – June 24, 2022

BOWIE – Kathryn Dawn Gullage, 55, of Bowie went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2022.

The family received friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on June 30, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service took place at 10 a.m. on July 1, in the chapel of the White Family Funeral Home. Burial followed at Prairie Branch Cemetery.

Kathryn was born Nov. 21, 1966 in Bowie to Billy Ray Beasley and Lila Deweber. She was a graduate of Bowie High School in 1985 and then attended Midwestern State University, where she received a degree in radiology. Kathryn was a faithful servant of Christ and was devoted to raising her four children. She was an avid fisherman and loved the Dallas Cowboys. Her very favorite things were watching her children and then her grandchildren play sports. Kathryn was always the happiest when she was with her family.

She is preceded in death by her step-parents, Alice Beasley and Arcue Deweber.

Kathryn is survived by her children, Josh Gullage and wife Becky, McKinney, Dani Blackburn and husband John, Bowie, Ty Gullage and wife Ashley, Eglin Air Force Base in Florida and Kelli Gullage and fiancé Brian Briseno, Bowie; mother, Lila Deweber, Bowie; father, Billy Ray Beasley, Bowie; brothers, Billy Beasley and wife Janice, Pauls Valley, OK and Bobby Beasley and wife Kala, Chaska, MN; 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

