November 23, 1934 – July 22, 2022

FORT WORTH – Kenneth Neil York, 87, died on July 22, 2022 in Fort Worth.

Visitation was at 10 a.m. on July 26, at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A funeral service followed at 11 a.m. with interment at the Nocona Cemetery.

York was born on Nov. 23, 1934 in Spanish Fort to Harry and Chessie Hargrove York. He graduated from Prairie Valley High School in 1954 and immediately moved to Fort Worth. Soon after, he was drafted into the United States Army and served for two years. After he was discharged, he went to work for Bell Helicopter in Fort Worth where he worked for more than 35 years. In 1965, he married Doris Andrews, who had also worked for Bell Helicopter.

York is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Howard York and Norman York and sister, Janie Shelton.

He is survived by two daughters, Linda Cox, Plano and Brenda Hancock, Oregon; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; special company, Doris York; one brother-in-law; one nephew and many other friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.