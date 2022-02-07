Superintendent given 1 more year on contract, new assistant principal hired

By BARBARA GREEN

Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District selected a new assistant principal for the intermediate school and conducted its “summative evaluation” of Superintendent Blake Enlow during a lengthy Monday night meeting.

They went into executive session for both topics. Back in open session, the board voted to give Enlow one more year on his contract and a seven percent raise.

For the open administrator position, the district hired from within selecting Landon Wesley, a teacher with the district since 2018 working at both the high school and junior high most recently. Annalysa Elledge left the intermediate job after one year.

